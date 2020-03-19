The Digital Fix during lockdown - our plans for the next few months

With most of the world now facing months of social isolation it's more important than ever to bring people together and to try and keep normal life running for as long as possible. We sincerely hope that every single one of you isn't directly impacted by the health implications of the Covid-19 Coronavirus even if you find your life somewhat put on hold over the coming months.

The Digital Fix will be here over the coming months continuing to provide as many news items, reviews and features as possible but obviously what we cover may well change.

There will be no film screenings or theatrical releases in the UK or most other countries so we won't be reviewing from press screenings, however a number of movies will be heading to VOD instead and we'll be reviewing those via screeners provided by our agency friends.

Game reviews and news will continue and while we expect delays to some releases will be forthcoming as studios find their ability to work on projects reduced we'll review as much as we can as we always have.

Live music coverage may become more of a focus via virtual gigs and shows as many of our favourite artists work out how to continue working under lockdown and we'll be doing our best to support those artists and bands that will really struggle without access to live audiences which make up most of their income.

We hope to increase our coverage of other topics and we're working on establishing links to comic and book publishers and other sources of entertainment that can be enjoyed in your home with your families.

We have also set up a slack community for our readers - if you would like to join then please send us an email to slack@thedigitalfix.com and we'll send you over an invite.

Our forums will remain online for our existing users and we're expediting our plans to launch our new forum that will allow us to start accepting new registrations.

We need your support more than ever in the coming months. Our advertising income is going to drop as more and more companies stop spending on advertising. If you can help us via our Patreon that will ensure ongoing new feature content on the site as every penny that we receive via Patreon is paid to our writers.

Thank you for continuing to visit The Digital Fix and we are hoping that we can adapt the site to be a destination that even more people want to visit and enjoy.