It's the end, but the moment has been prepared for...

8,133 days - that's how long I've been running The Digital Fix - and this is my final post on the site. Earlier this year we broke the news that The Digital Fix has new owners and for the last few months I've been working with them to build something exciting and new. In the next few days you'll be getting to see it.

It may have been over two decades but I still remember the first glimmers of what would become The Digital Fix. We launched DVD Times on 28th February 1999 and over the following years the site grew to cover music, games, tech and TV finally becoming The Digital Fix over 10 years ago. In that time we've had nearly 500 people write for the site - many have found jobs through their portfolios right here.

Every single person who wrote for TDF deserves thanks for their hard work - without them the site wouldn't have lasted one year, let alone two decades. So I want to say one final shout out to everyone who wrote for or edited the site:

Daniel Theophanous, Gary Couzens, Stephan Burn, Kevin Gilvear, Gary K, Matt Shingleton, Noel Megahey, Les Anderson, Geoff Dearth, Edd Harwood, Rob Kershaw, Lorne Thomson, Dominic Hemy, Gareth Gallagher, Nick Chen, Ben Philpott, Katie Wong, Christopher Sharpe, Olivia Schaff, Leigh Forgie, Greg Belton, Andrew Phillips, Baz Hood, Mark Brill, James Marshall, James Turner, Kieron Townend, Josh Williams, Omar Soliman, Andy Essex, Geoff Savage, Reece de Ville, Matthew Charlton, Steven McCullough, Holly Newins, Alex Bell, Roger Keen, Sam Turner, Gavin Midgley, Emma Roberts, clydefro jones, Darrell Shayler, Robert Norris, Emma Farley, Lara Williams, Mike Gray, Luke McNaney, Wendy Gasperazzo, Matt Notley, Liam Croft, Trevor Price, Paul Bovey, Laurence Marr, Edward Smith, Editorial, Karen McCain, Sophie Wise, Gary Kaill, Baz Greenland, Joel Crawley, Duncan Stripp, Jake Tropila, John Rowall, Julien Bassignani, Julie Brain, Geoff Marchment, Spike Marshall, Duncan Ireland, Holly Bowman, Tamara Schlesinger, Nick Soulsby, Nick Freeman, Deryn O'Sullivan, Chris Rogers, Sarah Miles, Mari Jones, Will Stead, Mark Boydell, Juliette Jones, Michael Lewis, Louis Rabinowitz, Samantha Brough, Fran Jolley, Sammy Brough, Neil Snowdon, Mike Emerson, Kevin O'Reilly, Tiffany Bradford, Graham Hill, Raphael Pour-Hashemi, Michael Mackenzie, Daniel Stephens, Alexander Larman, Michael Brooke, Lucy Cardigan, Andy Hall, Bex, Iain Boulton, Jon Robertson, Mark Davis, Barry Woodcock, Eamonn McCusker, Mark Campbell, Matthew Fuller, Chris Lynch, Simon Wyndham, Paul Brock, Phil Gardner, Steve Wilkinson, Nick Wrigley, Nick Bryan, Alan Daly, Graham Nelson, Trishul T Jayaram, Simon Evans, Kim Wolstenholme, Maria Waters, Matt Day, Martin Dawber, Olly Portingale, Tony Barnett, Kathryn Baty, Roy Gill, Andy Morris, Karl Wareham, Chris Kaye, Richard Booth, Steve Robertson, Peter Jackson, James Gray, D.J. Nock, Michael Sunda, Nat Tunbridge, Chris Humphreys, Alex Hewison, , David Stoller, Ben Howard, Hugh K.David, Paul Bird, Mike Baker, Antonio Pasolini, Lesley Smith, DVD Times Reader Blog, David Mackenzie, James O'Neill, Peter Hoskin, Paul Greenwood, Greig Smith, Chris Stringer, Alan North, Mark Lee, Alan Diment, Chris Deadman, Nigel Ward, Ryan Cox, Scott Davis, Emma Oxley, Nick Staniforth, Alex Norman, Claire Chetwynd, Elliot Foster, J-P Wooding, Kevin Luff, Rebecca Brodeur, Lee Melton, Jo Ramsay, Ryan Poxon, Chris Unwin, Dean Love, Ryan Brown, May Chan, Andy Lye, John Macdonald, Steve Ellwood, Rob Proietti, Peter McCaughan, Tom Stephenson, Luke Niemiec, Jake Tomlin, Jordan Erica Webber, Bill Clay, Stephen Hudson, Neil Grace, Rob Gissing, Guy Collier, James Martin, John Donnelly, LeftHandedGuitarist, Rik Booth, Jon Kane, Ian Ritson, Michelle Manning, Andrew Ellis, Theo Graham-Brown, Reggaehead, Dominic Simpson, Vibeka Mair, Mark Thompson, Beck Kingsnorth, Michael Docherty, Gary Bandy, Richard Hughes, Richard Woodruff, Michael Cragg, Simon Rueben, Kevin Irwin, Simon Harker, Tobias Rogers, Roger Kasper, Matt Andrews, Aidienn Ellison, Louis Goddard, Molly Lavender, Graeme Renfrew, Allan Johnstone, Paul Giovanni, Nathan Harris, Louise Polonowski, Jack Yarwood, James Perkins, Peter Taylor, Sean Mason, Jon Meakin, Andrew Greenland, Jacki Badger , Dominic Ross, Jonathan Tranter, Ryan Porter, Liam Connolly, Karter Byrne, Becca Andrews, Joe Finegan, Justine Bennett, Craig Huntley, Robert Turnbull, Rich Keyworth, Maisie Newman, Charlie Brigden, Karol Krok, Mike Bartlett, Philip Raby, Jack Styles, Advertising, Ryan Williams, Sian Bailey, Jess Robinson, Tom Woodward, Tracey A.M., Matt Bishop, Ethan Palmer, Sarah Vernon, Peter McDonald, Daniel Pearce, Becky Grace Lea, Jessica Thomas, Miles Hardman, Jessica Margaret Thomas, Alex White, Jazz Moore, Ben Pinsent, David Poplar, Andy Shaw, Katie Fanthorpe, Emma Lauren Roberts, Lewis Knight, Steven S, Sam Keeling, Sasha Hornby, Ronan O'Meara, Paul Farrell, Simon Riley, Jonny Neeves, Freddy Palmer, Sean Cunningham, Justine Sutton, Mike Hughes, Lindsay Putland, Jade Tullett, James Scanlan, Jen Haste, Kate Rees, Simon Faulkner, Holly Barnes, Steven Burnett, Blaise Ruston, Mike King, Charlotte Davies, Pete Burgess, Dawn Clark, Ian Vinten, Eddie Shannon, Stephen Horne, David Anthony, Chris Gissing, Chay Woodman, Mark Cousens, Gavin Kendall, Sarah Rayner, Matt James, Karl Pike, Leahanna Henson, Colin French, Kevin Whitehead, Paul Fletcher, Adrian Mules, Chris Horner, Joe Nockles, John Weddell, Lara Leon-Cullen, Tara McEvoy, Phil Hatfield, Georgina Chapman, Shaz Simone, Rebecca Clough, Garry Pinches, Chris Finch, Voltaire, Daniel J McLaughlin, Eli Lower, Steve Hunt, Megan Pears, Sarah Brown, Alastair Ball, Mark Rosa, Dominic Sims, Mike Scurfield, Matt Jones, Helen King, Beth Townsend, Natasha Lucille Edwards, Nat Mansfield, James Erskine, Moe Akhtar, James King, Daniel Woolstencroft, Mike Barnes, Juliet Jacques, Amy Young, Henry Kelly, Sarah Sharp, Robert W Getz, The Digital Fix Staff, Jonny Gledhill, Samuel Akinwunmi, Owen Thomas, Rob Dickinson, Tom Olson, Becki Crossley, Thad Velasquez, Lou Thomas, Will Butler, Lauren Price, Nick Whitney, Alistair Ryder, Steven Slatter, Dan Pearce, Steve McCollough, Alex Dewing, Bee Garner, George Orton, Jason Coles, Benedict Seal, Nikki Thomas, Holly Brockwell, Becky Kukla, Justine Knight, Moe, Samuel Stanford, Eden Penketh, Paul Williams, Jon Carroll, Lachlan Haycock, Rebecca O'Brien, Tom Bedford, Matthew Notley, Andrew Winter, Zoe Crombie, Julia Ross, Colin Polson, Daniel Bezer, Karly Stilling, Bea , Yannis Vatis, Rebecca Stow, Frazer Macdonald, Leon Oteng, Nick Petrasiti, Jack Godwin, Adam Speight, Lloyd Coombes, Callum Hick, Philip Hayton, Chris Patrick, Laurie Reid, Chris Philp, Daniel Davies, Chelsea Beardsmore, Seb Hawden, Gary McCurry, Peter Hearn, David Restrepo, Jonny Foster, Sasha-Jade Hornby, TD Velasquez, Reuben Mount, Louis Du Toit, Nikolas Croker, Aaron Rasband, Olivia Hill, James Eckhoff, Dan Phillips, Elly Jones, Claudia Boleyn, Ben Ingham, Ben Taylor, Jordan Gottman, Georgina Howlett, Steven Green, Dan Goad, Bex Young, Maria Lattila, Laura Venning, Nick Hanchet, Sab Astley, Rich Johnson, Siobhan Eardley, Sarah-Louise Kelly, Erika Bean, Andrew Graves, Sabastian Astley, Dom Hastings, Eamon Hennedy, Rebecca Llewellyn, George Nash, Natalie Wall, Abbi Ruggles, Daisy Treloar, Mara Levy, Mike Merson, Dani Cross, David Carcasole, Kevin Ketchum, Charlie Bond and Wren Blain.

And I want to say an extra thank you to Max Mazonowicz, Baz Greenland, Hel Harding-Jones, Dave Foster, Andrew Shaw, Steven Sheehan, Mike Sutton, Anthony Nield, Douglas Baptie, Ian Sandwell, Lauren O'Callaghan, Marion Koob, Amy Jones, John White, Lewis Brown and Luciano Howard who have all ran the various sections of the site impeccably at various times throughout its history. They all went above and beyond for the site and I'll always appreciate their support.

I'll always be grateful for the opportunities the site has given me too - I've met people who will be live-long friends, I have had the privilege to have access to films and games earlier than most people. I have been able to discover new music that I'd have never have heard before and the site has shaped my tastes in ways I had never expected.

There will be big changes in the coming days. As with any major change there will be those who love what happens and those that don't. With that in mind I want to say I've seen first hand how passionate the new team is and how much work has gone into making The Digital Fix: The Next Generation something special. TDF has a chance to become something bigger than I ever imagined and being able to watch it from the sidelines is something that really excites me.

Before I go, I just want to tell you, you were fantastic. Absolutely fantastic. And you know what? So was I.