Black Lives Matter: Support the ongoing fight for racial equality

While the Black Lives Matter protests have ‘strangely’ disappeared from the news, they are being kept alive by hard working activists and passionate people who continue to call for equality for Black people. Not only are they continuing in the States, but also in the UK, with the Black Trans Lives Matter march heading towards Downing Street and parliament this weekend gone.

There have been plenty of statements made by businesses and performative acts such as estate agents refraining from using the word “master” when referring to master bedrooms. But more than a month on from people taking to the streets in anger at the murder of George Floyd and countless others and we can start to see who is and isn’t serious about challenging white supremacy, and those simply willing to treat the short-term media focus as little more than a ‘moment’ to be forgotten.

Below are list of organisations who require help in an ongoing capacity. If you can afford to offer money that would always be appreciated. There are also many more located around the UK who would also benefit from your help. If you are unable to donate any money, read up about the work they do, spread awareness about their causes and get involved wherever possible, as the real work for equality begins now within the systems we all partake in on a daily basis.

Black Lives Matter UK (GoFundMe): The official #BlackLivesMatter Global Network builds power to bring justice, healing, and freedom to Black people across the globe.

Southall Black Sisters: Southall Black Sisters, a not-for-profit, secular and inclusive organisation, was established in 1979 to meet the needs of Black (Asian and African-Caribbean) women. Their aims are to highlight and challenge all forms gender-related violence against women, empower them to gain more control over their lives; live without fear of violence and assert their human rights to justice, equality and freedom.

Exist Loudly Fund: A fund to set up Exist Loudly as an official organisation and create programming for Queer Black Young People in London, with the intention to explore how to support young queer Black people outside of London digitally. Organised by Tanya Compas.

Network for Police Monitoring: Netpol seeks to monitor public order, protest and street policing, and to challenge and resist policing which is excessive, discriminatory or threatens civil rights. They have built an inclusive network of activists, campaigners, lawyers and researchers to create a forum for sharing knowledge, experience and expertise.

Stop Hate UK: The organisation started life in 1995 as a service for victims of racial harassment. The project was established in direct response to the murder of Stephen Lawrence. In 2006, they launched the Stop Hate Line to respond to Recommendation 16 of The Stephen Lawrence Inquiry, 1999.

Stand Up To Racism: A racist offensive is sweeping Europe, with governments and the right-wing media using migrants, refugees and Muslims as scapegoats for an economic crisis and wars they did not create. The racist tide will only be driven back by anti- racists standing up and confronting it. From Germany to Greece to the USA, people who want a society free from racism are saying no more. People are taking to the streets in large numbers to oppose racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and to say migrants and refugees are welcome here.

4FRONT: 4FRONT was established in 2012 to provide a platform for young people who have been impacted by violence to create change. Since then, 4FRONT has pioneered an approach that empowers the young people most directly harmed by violence and the criminal justice system to be at the forefront of a grassroots movement for change. They fundamentally believe that there is a difference between reducing violence and building peace.

United Friends and Families Campaign: United Friends and Families Campaign is a London based coalition of campaigns by the friends and the families of people who have died in police custody, prisons and psychiatric hospitals. The aim of the coalition is to prevent such deaths from occurring.

4wardEverUK: 4WardEverUK is a community collective providing news and information sharing services for our readers and members. Their purpose is to provide a one-stop-resource for case profiles, news and event details, useful resources, statistics, appeals, and more in relation to deaths and abuses whilst in custody; including the death penalty, other injustices and human rights abuses in the UK and internationally.

Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants: LGSMigrants is a queer activist group that, through fundraising and direct action, stand in solidarity with all migrants and refugees. Inspired by Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners in the 1980s they build on a proud history of queer solidarity to say: no one is illegal.

Color of Change: An organisation that helps people respond effectively to injustice in the world around us. As a national online force driven by 1.7 million members, they move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.

Runnymede Trust: Runnymede is the UK's leading independent race equality think tank. They generate intelligence to challenge race inequality in Britain through research, network building, leading debate, and policy engagement. Runnymede is working to build a Britain in which all citizens and communities feel valued, enjoy equal opportunities, lead fulfilling lives, and share a common sense of belonging.

Project 17: Project 17 is an organisation working to end destitution among migrant children. It works with families experiencing exceptional poverty to improve their access to local authority support.

London Campaign Against Police and State Violence: London Campaign Against Police and State Violence is a group of voluntary campaigners working to make the Metropolitan Police accountable to local communities for abuses of power; and bring an end to its culture of brutality and racial profiling including the racist use of Stop & Search.

Good Law Project: The Good Law Project is a not-for-profit membership organisation, that uses the law to protect the interests of the public. It fights cases that defend, define or change the law and uses litigation to engage and educate, while challenging abuses of power, exploitation, inequality, and injustice.