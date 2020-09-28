Amazon Prime Day is set to launch a season of sales kicking off on 13th October

Amazon Prime Day is back on the calendar - a few months later than usual the biggest sales event of the year for Amazon is now scheduled to take place on 13th-14th October. Even better, it is set to kick off a season of some of the biggest deals we've ever seen with Black Friday set to follow in November and the Christmas and New Year discounts in December/January. It's safe to say there will be plenty of money saved over the next few months.

Prime Day itself is only open to Amazon Prime members - but a trial membership is free so that shouldn't stop you taking advantage of Amazon's biggest price cuts of the year.

Despite the deals being scheduled to kick of in a couple of weeks Amazon have already started cutting some prices and you can check out these early offers here.

We'll be highlighting all of the best deals as we always do and they'll all appear below so keep your eyes peeled in this very page...

