Woody Harrelson was jealous of Matthew McConaughey for this role

Friends Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are set to collaborate together on-screen for White House Plumbers, a new TV series with the pair on its cast list. Years after True Detective, this isn’t their first rodeo as a duo.

While the Yellowstone McConaughey TV role rumours build, White House Plumbers is a sure thing, with the Watergate drama having premiered on HBO on May 1, 2023.

While promoting the mini-series, The Hunger Games‘ Woody Harrelson mentioned his bad luck in appearing in projects where his co-stars get the more fun parts and recalled a McConaughey role that made him green with envy.

White House Plumbers writer Peter Huyck told Vulture that Harrelson was initially hesitant to sign on, “When we all went up to your house to try and convince you to do the part, you said, ‘Look, I did True Detective and McConaughey got the cool part, the fun part. He got to do more crazy shit,’”.

McConaughey and Harrelson appeared together in the acclaimed first season of the crime series, with the duo playing cop partners.

Huyck added, “You were like, ‘It feels like it’s gonna happen again. Is [Justin] Theroux gonna play all the funny shit and I’m just gonna have to carry the water?’ I was like, ‘No, no. [Your character] Hunt is equally crazy. Different crazy. He’s got wigs. He speaks Spanish. He’s a real eccentric character. You’re gonna have fun doing it.’”

Harrelson said, “It happened twice. [Theroux] still got the best part. But I’m still quite happy to be in the project.”

