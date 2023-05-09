Woody Harrelson was jealous of Matthew McConaughey for this role

Woody Harrelson has had some great movie roles in the likes of The Hunger Games, but was jealous of friend Matthew McConaughey when it came to this TV series.

Woody Harrelson in Venom

Published:

Matthew McConaugheyWoody Harrelson

Friends Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are set to collaborate together on-screen for White House Plumbers, a new TV series with the pair on its cast list. Years after True Detective, this isn’t their first rodeo as a duo.

While the Yellowstone McConaughey TV role rumours build, White House Plumbers is a sure thing, with the Watergate drama having premiered on HBO on May 1, 2023.

While promoting the mini-series, The Hunger GamesWoody Harrelson mentioned his bad luck in appearing in projects where his co-stars get the more fun parts and recalled a McConaughey role that made him green with envy.

White House Plumbers writer Peter Huyck told Vulture that Harrelson was initially hesitant to sign on, “When we all went up to your house to try and convince you to do the part, you said, ‘Look, I did True Detective and McConaughey got the cool part, the fun part. He got to do more crazy shit,’”.

McConaughey and Harrelson appeared together in the acclaimed first season of the crime series, with the duo playing cop partners.

YouTube Thumbnail

Huyck added, “You were like, ‘It feels like it’s gonna happen again. Is [Justin] Theroux gonna play all the funny shit and I’m just gonna have to carry the water?’ I was like, ‘No, no. [Your character] Hunt is equally crazy. Different crazy. He’s got wigs. He speaks Spanish. He’s a real eccentric character. You’re gonna have fun doing it.’”

Harrelson said, “It happened twice. [Theroux] still got the best part. But I’m still quite happy to be in the project.”

For more, check out the best drama series, the True Detective season 4 release date, or the best movies of all time.

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.