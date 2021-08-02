New Venom 2 trailer brings Carnage

A new trailer for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage had been released, and it’s all about Carnage. Our best look yet at the action movie villain has him killing people with symbiotic tendrils and, er, his tongue.

“All I ever wanted in this world, is carnage,” Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady says to open the clips, followed by a return of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock. Following Venom, Eddie and his symbiote other half have developed a sort of love/hate relationship, mostly involving the symbiotic part throwing around insults, and wanting to eat more. Cletus, a notorious serial killer, agrees to tell Eddie about his debauched crimes, but really, it’s just about bringing their two symbiotes together.

See, Cletus is infected with Carnage, another, far more dangerous symbiote that just wants to mutilate and destroy everything around it. The back half of the trailer shows tearing through soldiers, prison guards, and eventually reaching the outside world, where it falls on Eddie and Venom to defend us. Oh dear. The big screen recreation of Carnage’s tentacle-heavy design is rather impressive, capturing the icky nature of his constantly changing suit.

We get a brief look at Naomie Harris as Frances ‘Shriek’ Barrison, letting out a good ol’ shriek while being held somewhere. Michelle Williams returns from the first as Anne Weying, Eddie’s ex-fiancee. Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis, and written Kelly Marcel.

The official synopsis reads: “Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus ‘Carnage’ Kasady.”

Venom 2: Let There be Carnage is in theatres in the UK September 14.