The Umbrella Academy renewed for fourth and final season

Our favourite dysfunctional family of superheroes have one more chapter in their story, as The Umbrella Academy is renewed for a fourth and final season. The Netflix series has been given the greenlight for another instalment, as the Hargreeves clan prepare for their streaming service swansong with The Umbrella Academy season 4.

The TV series has built quite the cult following since it first aired back in 2019, with fans of the original comic books enjoying the interpretation of their beloved source material. The show has also benefited from the wealth of superhero movies out there these days, attracting a whole new audience to the small screen adventures of the Hargreeves family. Starring the likes of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan, fans will be delighted to know that their heroes have one more day in the sun.

Netflix announced on August 25, 2022, that the sci-fi series will return to the platform for season 4, which is great news. The downside is, this will be the final season for The Umbrella Academy, but all things must come to an end.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 saw the unorthodox heroes step into a new and unusual timeline, where their powers were missing, as were a few family members. Ultimately, the group split up and went in different directions, but season 4 should reunite them in style.

Creator Steve Blackman told Netflix’s Tudum, “There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

Sounds like we have quite the finale on our hands when season 4 eventually comes around. No dates have been given yet, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on all the timelines for any further details regarding the show’s return.

In the meantime, why not check out our guide to some more Netflix hits, like the Sex Education season 4 release date, or the Virgin River season 5 release date.