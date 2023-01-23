Cursed Twilight doll terrified cast and crew as it came to life

The Twilight movies may contain vampires and werewolves, but perhaps the worst monster of all is the nightmare fuel image of Renesmee Cullen, and the creepy doll that was almost used to bring her to the screen. Turns out, the cast and crew of the fantasy movies were terrified of Bella and Edward’s daughter, who was originally set to be played by an animatronic doll.

Thankfully, the idea to use the doll was eventually scrapped, to be replaced by a digitally animated baby for the gothic romance movies. Anyone who is half-vampire, half-human is likely to look a little bit unusual, but the doll they had in place for Renesmee Cullen was genuinely horrifying.

According to a report from Jezebel, the doll not only looked super weird, but members of the cast and crew started to think it might be haunted. You can take a look at the doll in the bonus features of the Breaking Dawn Part 1 DVD release, but we suggest you don’t bother if you want to sleep tonight.

“Truly, it was one of the most grotesque things I’ve ever seen. It was a horror show!” said Bill Condon, the director of the movie. “There was one shot where I call, ‘Cut!’ and suddenly she turns her head and mechanically stares right into the camera. It was incredibly disturbing.”

The doll was nicknamed Chuckesmee by some of the cast members, who believed it to have a life of its own. But, there are some who appreciate Renesmee, despite her outward appearance. Lissy Andros, Executive Director for the Forks Chamber of Commerce, is one of those people.

“She’s very dear to me,” said Andros, “But a lot of people hate her guts.” The Chamber is responsible for the Forever Twilight gallery, where Renesmee is displayed. Funnily enough, she has to be kept in a protective case, because people can’t help but try and touch her.

Andros explained how Renesmee is quite literally “actively melting” as she deteriorates over time, but that’s not the only changes the Chamber has witnessed. “One day she might be standing up straight and when you come in on another day, she’s in a weird position.”

“It’s like, is she moving around in there? We don’t know. But we tell everybody that the cover is on her for their protection,” Andros added. “She could be alive. We have no idea.”