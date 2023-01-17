Tom Hanks wishes more people would ask about this movie

Tom Hanks is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, having appeared in several acclaimed flicks during his career. However, there is one Tom Hanks movie that never gets brought up in conversation, much to the actor’s dismay. Out of all his films, Hanks reveals that he wishes more fans would discuss the 2000s movie Road to Perdition.

Road to Perdition is a thriller movie that follows a mob enforcer and his son during the Great Depression on a mission for revenge after their family is murdered. Hanks played the leading role of Michael Sullivan and starred aside the likes of Daniel Craig, Paul Newman, and Jude Law.

Road to Perdition grossed over $181 million worldwide and earned multiple Academy Award nominations. But, despite its success and Hanks’s own love for the feature, it rarely gets brought up, says the star during an interview on the ReelBlend podcast.

“For one reason or another, no one references Road to Perdition, and that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through,” he said.

“It was shot by Conrad Hall, and you have me in it, Don Moustache with a hat on it, but you also have two guys who turned out to be two of the biggest motion picture presences in the history of the industry with Jude Law and [Daniel] Craig. And I killed both of them.”

While people may not ask Hanks about Road to Perdition, the star still believes that the drama movie has a shot at getting revisited at some point, as a classic that stands the test of time.

“People always say, ‘What movies will they be talking about years from now?'” Hanks explained. “As a guy who watches Turner Classic Movies a lot, the more obscure and unknown a movie from the 1940s or 1950s, the better because I have no preconceived notions about it; I don’t know anything about it. ”

“When you watch those movies, and it’s crackerjack, and it’s incredibly moving, all I can think of is, ‘I’m so glad this movie lasts forever, so I got a chance to revisit it now.’ That might be the case with Road to Perdition,” he continued.

Currently, Hanks is busy promoting his new movie, A Man Called Otto, and is set to appear in the Wes Anderson 2023 movie Asteroid City. So, while revisiting his past work is all well and good, the star is busy focusing on the present.

Road to Perdition is currently available to watch on Disney Plus and Prime video.

For more quality picks, here are our guides to the best war movies, and the best movies of all time. Or you can read about Hanks’s latest outing with our A Man Called Otto review.