Tom Hanks loves that his most underrated movie is now a “cult classic”

At this point, we can all agree that everything Tom Hanks touches turns into one of the best movies around. He’s not just the nicest man in Hollywood, but Tom Hanks has earned the title of being one of the best actors walking the Earth today.

But even someone as titanic as Hanks has some misses, and not every single one of his new movies hits big. In a new interview with The New Yorker, the star confessed that even he hates some of his movies. Strong words indeed from someone who we frankly can’t imagine ever feeling the emotion of hate.

However, Hanks also turned things around to the positive side in this conversation. It’s good to know we haven’t lost our Tom completely.

That positivity came about when Hanks mentioned the 1996 movie That Thing You Do!, in which Hanks made his debut as a writer-director as well as appearing as the manager of the central one-hit wonder pop act.

The movie was under-seen and under-appreciated on its initial release, but it has since built up a cult fan base and is considered one of the best Tom Hanks movies by some of those fans. Naturally, the man himself is thrilled about this.

He said: “I loved making that movie. I loved writing it, I loved being with it. I love all the people in it. When it came out, it was completely dismissed by the first wave of vox populi. It didn’t do great business.”

Hanks added: “It hung around for a while, was viewed as being some sort of odd, kinda quasi-ripoff of nine other different movies and a nice little stroll down memory lane. Now the same exact publications that dismissed it in their initial review called it ‘Tom Hanks’s cult classic, That Thing You Do!’ So now it’s a cult classic. What was the difference between those two things? The answer is time.”

For Hanks, it seems, time heals all wounds. That Thing You Do! might not reach the heights of the star’s Oscar-winning classics, which are among the best drama movies ever made, but it’s a fun ’90s gem and we’d love to see Hanks behind the camera again.

