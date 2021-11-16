Tom Hanks explains why A League of Their Own is his favourite of his movies

On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Tom Hanks has selected his Top 3 Tom Hanks movies, but probably not for the same reasons that the audience or fans might choose.

Hanks made his selections based on the “personal experience I had when I was doing them (making the films).” And these were his choices in order;

3. Cloud Atlas (The Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer, 2012)

2. Cast Away (Robert Zemeckis, 2000)

1. A League of their Own (Penny Marshall, 1992)

Speaking of Cloud Atlas, he said “that film was magical for me…we shot it on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love in Majorca and [various cities in Germany].”

He continued; “The work itself – we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people, who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on this deep throw. That whole movie was such a deep throw, that making it was magical…we made a lot of friends on the German crew.”

We like that the Hanks version of a long shot is a “deep throw.” Cloud Atlas is an experimental epic film, based on the book by David Mitchell, that spans centuries.

Speaking of his second choice, Cast Away, Hanks said; “we had bold adventures when we were making that movie, we were out in the middle of the ocean, trying to grab shots. We were off in Fiji, I had the whole family with me, there was nothing but adventures every single day, every single night.”

He goes on to describe a typical day, which involved swimming and sailing to the island where they were shooting “the sun would be rising behind us on the open sea” and at the end of the day he would “swim ashore…to a lovely dinner outside…my boys were young and had nothing but adventures.”

Cast Away is about a man stranded on an island, who ends up befriending a beachball who he names Wilson.

And finally, speaking of the experience of making A League of Their Own he said, “Number one would be A League of Their Own because all I did all summer was play baseball….I had all my kids with me, I had all my family with me, it was a big-ass summer in the Midwest. We lived in a house in the middle of cornfields. We went to Burger King at night and Dairy Queen in the afternoon. It was a great summer and my entire family still speaks about it.”

A League of Their Own stars Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, Lori Petty and Madonna as some of the women in the first female baseball league. And the finished film is as wonderful as the experience of making it sounds!