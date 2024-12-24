We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Tom Cruise has this incredible Christmas tradition his co-stars love

Tom Cruise is well known for pulling of death defying stunts but he also has a pretty incredible Christmas tradition that his co-stars love.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick


Tom Cruise is well known for doing incredible stunts while making action movies but what he’s less known for is his Christmas tradition. According to Glen Powell, the Mission: Impossible star will send you a cake every Christmas if you’ve ever made a movie with him.

“Tom Cruise has this amazing tradition every holiday he sends a Tom Cruise cake. The Cruise cake is a very famous thing. If you’ve worked with Tom Cruise or done a Tom Cruise movie, you get this Tom Cruise cake,” Powell told Jennifer Hudson. Over the course of time, it’s turned into this global operation where every Christmas he’ll send out I don’t even know how many thousands of cakes… but it’s the most delicious cake you’ve ever had.”

Powell joked that he now throws an annual holiday party where his friends gather to try this delicious cake. Oh, and before you ask, it’s a white chocolate coconut bundt cake.

According to The Guardian, other people who have received the cake in the past include DC movie star Henry Cavill, Kirsten Dunst, and talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Graham Norton.  Cruise gets the cake from Doan’s Bakery in California and ships them to people via private jet.

YouTube Thumbnail

Stuart Heritage, a journalist for The Guardian, actually spent a year trying to convince Cruise to send him a cake, and you know what? He did. “I was expecting it to be a little on the dry side, Heritage wrote of the cake. “Not so. This is a soft, silky, luxurious thing, so impossibly rich that it almost defies description. Is it the best cake I have ever eaten? Very possibly.”

After graduating with an MA in journalism from the University of Salford, Tom set out to make a career for himself in the heady world of entertainment journalism. After spending six years working at UNILAD (and moonlighting at the BBC) where he interviewed the likes of Hugh Grant, Hugh Jackman, and Hugh Bonneville (plus other people not called Hugh) he left to find his fortune as editor at The Digital Fix where he spends his days trying to guess if the MCU's Doctor Doom will be in Avengers Secret Wars, thinking about Spider-Man, and watching Game of Thrones in a desperate attempt to untangle the Targaryen family tree