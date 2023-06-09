The Peripheral season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

When is The Peripheral season 2 release date? The Peripheral’s been given the all-important green light – so how are we coming back from that ending? Here’s everything we know.

Like Ready Player One and Black Mirror had a much sadder baby, The Peripheral was admittedly not the biggest deal when it first launched on Amazon Prime – but those who watched this incredible sci-fi series loved it. The series was something of a sleeper hit for those who found it (which is ironic, given the Inception-esque VR focus), and the show didn’t waste any time in setting up its future.

Led by Chloe Grace Moretz, the show features a hell of a lot of twists and turns and uses the burgeoning fear of the rise of virtual reality and surveillance seeping into every aspect of our lives. It’s pretty complicated to follow, but that has only made its viewers ask more and more questions about the hanging threads of the show. And these questions are only going to be answered with a second season. So where exactly is it? Who’s coming back to the show? And when can we expect to see it? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming The Peripheral season 2 release date.

Has The Peripheral been renewed for season 2?

In February 2023, Amazon Studios’ Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, confirmed that The Peripheral would definitely be getting a second season.

“William’s mind-bending story, in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience, and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series,” says Sanders to Variety. “We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold.”

Well, thank goodness for that. We were getting worried we wouldn’t see Flynne Fisher again.

The Peripheral season 2 release date speculation

We expect The Peripheral Season 2 to be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

The Peripheral season 2 cast

The cast of the second season of The Peripheral is still unconfirmed, but we expect the core cast (or at least the ones who weren’t killed off) to return.

The key question is, of course, whether Flynne Fisher, who (spoilers!) was killed off at the end of the first season, will return. The last time we saw her, she managed to move into another stub, indicating that a version of Flynne still exists somewhere in the topsy-turvy timeline of the show.

How she’ll return is anyone’s guess at this point, but we definitely expect that Chloe Grace Moretz will be making her way back to the show as Flynne.

We’d also expect Jack Reynor’s Burton Fisher, Eli Goree’s Conner, Gary Carr’s Wilf Netherton, Charlotte Riley’s Aelita, and the rest of the core cast to return to the show.

The expected The Peripheral season 2 cast list:

Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher

Gary Carr as Wilf Netherton

Jack Reynor as Burton Fisher

JJ Feild as Lev Zubov

T’Nia Miller as Cherise Nuland

Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett

Katie Leung as Ash

Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella Fisher

Chris Coy as Jasper Baker

Alex Hernandez as Tommy Constantine

Julian Moore-Cook as Ossian

Adelind Horan as Billy Ann Baker

Austin Rising as Leon

Eli Goree as Conner Penske

Charlotte Riley as Aelita West

Alexandra Billings as Inspector Ainsley Lowbeer

The characters we can bank on not returning, however, are those who were killed off during the first season – namely, Sheriff Jackman and Reece.

What Will Happen in The Peripheral Season 2?

We don’t have any concrete evidence pertaining to the actual story of The Peripheral, though there’s one thing that we know we can expect, and it’s Flynne’s return to our world. There is truly no way of knowing how she’s going to do it, but being such an important part of the cast, she’ll certainly have to.

On the way towards this, though, there’s still this brand new timeline to explore – there will be secondary versions of each of the core characters now in this new world, and depending on potential variations in the timeline, there’s also a chance that some characters haven’t been killed off in this version of time. Expect a few , ‘but I thought you were dead!’ moments throughout the second season.

Plus, there’s the small matter of Burton finding out that Conner has killed off Flynne. Chances are he’s not going to be best pleased about it, so it wouldn’t be too far out of the question to wonder if a fully-blown revenge plot will come to life, even if the killing was under the instruction of Flynne in the first place.

There’s also the matter of Cherise seeking out the final remnants of the data she needs, which has now become biological data for Flynne. She still isn’t 100% convinced that it’s entirely destroyed, and if she catches on that it’s in Flynne’s possession, she’s more than likely going after her, and it probably won’t end well for either of them. Thanks to Flynne destroying her tracking device, it won’t be easy to find her – but Cherise is a smart cookie, and it won’t deter her for long.

That’s everything we know about what’s coming for The Peripheral season 2. Check out our guides to the Squid Game season 2 release date, the House of the Dragon season 2 release date, and the Shadow and Bone season 2 release date for more streaming hits.