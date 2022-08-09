The Nice Guys is now streaming on Netflix

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in The Nice Guys

Looking for a quality comedy movie? Well, look no further because the streaming service Netflix has got you covered. The 2016 action movie starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, The Nice Guys, has finally made its way to the online platform and is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Directed by Shane Black, The Nice Guys takes inspiration from Brett Halliday’s novel Blue Murder, and was praised when it was first released – despite only grossing $62 million against a $50 million budget. Telling the story of a private eye and enforcer teaming up to investigate a missing person case, the film managed to impress both audiences and critics alike and, at the time of writing, holds an impressive “certified fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 91%.

The official synopsis for The Nice Guys reads: “The Nice Guys takes place in 1970s Los Angeles when down-on-his-luck private eye Holland March (Gosling) and hired enforcer Jackson Healy (Crowe) must work together to solve the case of a missing girl and the seemingly unrelated death of a porn star. During their investigation, they uncover a shocking conspiracy that reaches up to the highest circles of power.”

You can watch the trailer for The Nice Guys below:

YouTube Thumbnail

Unfortunately for subscribers over the pond, The Nice Guys is only available for US Netflix users. Currently, there is no word on when or if the film will hit the UK’s platform any time soon. However, don’t worry, The Digital Fix will let you know as soon as we hear any updates!

In the meantime, every Netflix user can watch Gosling’s new thriller movie, directed by the Russo brothers, The Gray Man. You can also check out our speculative guide on The Nice Guys 2.

Emma-Jane Betts

Staff Writer

Updated: Aug 09, 2022

The Nice Guys
Comedy Movies
Get involved
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum
We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. For more information, click here.