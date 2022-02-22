Chiwetel Ejiofor leads ominous The Man Who Fell To Earth TV series trailer

The first trailer for new Showtime science fiction series The Man Who Fell to Earth, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, has been released. Serving as a kind of sequel to the 1976 Nic Roeg movie, Bill Nighy plays an older version of David Bowie‘s character Thomas Jerome Newton. The show premieres on April 24, 2022.

The TV series also stars Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, Sonya Cassidy and Rob Delaney. The trailer starts with Ejiofor’s Farady telling Justin Falls (Harris) that he was sent from another planet to find her. His planet is dying and earth is on the same trajectory. Falls must try to keep Faraday away from the attention of the authorities. We then see Nighy’s Newton saying; “I brought you here to finish what I started. This is how we all survive.”

The official synopsis is as follows; “Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.”

The trailer certainly hints that there will be a strong environmental message in the show, which has some beautiful images of flowers, candles and neon lights.

The show definitely provides prestige in terms of the acting talent involved. Ejiofor is known for Dirty Pretty Things, Love Actually, Kinky Boots, Inside Man, Children of Men and Dancing on the Edge. He was Oscar-nominated for the lead role in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave. Naomie Harris is known for 28 Days Later, Miami Vice and for playing Moneypenny in the Daniel Craig Bonds. She was Oscar-nominated for her role in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight.

You can watch the trailer here;



If you’re fascinated by all things alien, check out our guide to the best science fiction movies.