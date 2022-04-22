Denzel Washington’s Equalizer 3 gets release date

Denzel Washington’s long-anticipated action movie, The Equalizer 3, has finally got a release date. Sony Pictures has revealed that the film will be released on September 1, 2023. Excitement for the thriller movie has been mounting since Washington said The Equalizer 3 script had been completed and that it would be his next film.

“They have written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do that,” Washington told Collider. “So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again. The Tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?”

Loosely based on the ’80s TV series of the same name, The Equaliser series follows Robert McCall (Washington), a former U.S. Marine turned intelligence officer who becomes a for-hire-vigilante. Working for the innocent, McCall does his best to protect those who can’t protect themselves.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the first Equalizer movie was a huge hit commercially, bringing in a worldwide gross of over $192 million. The sequel – creatively titled The Equalizer 2 – was similarly a big hit with audiences, so a trilogy seemed inevitable.

Sure enough, in 2018, Fuqua announced he was planning on making a third film that would supposedly take McCall overseas. In January 2022, Sony officially greenlit the film, with Washington confirmed to return in the lead role.

