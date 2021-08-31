Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel acquired by Netflix

The iconic cannibal Leatherface’s next cinematic outing will officially be through Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has acquired the rights to the newest instalment of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre from Legendary Pictures.

In 1974 one of the best horror movies of all time was released as Tobe Hooper’s terrifying flick, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, hit the big screen. Telling the story of a family of cannibals, it introduced the world to Leatherface, whose hulking figure and tendency to wear the skin of his victims helped define him as one of the most influential figures in the genre. In 2020 it was announced that a new movie for the beloved franchise was on its way. Like Blumhouse’s successful Halloween reboot or Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, it will be a direct sequel to Hopper’s original.

Directed by David Blue Garcia, the new film, simply titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, takes place years after the ‘70’s movie, which ended with lone survivor Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) screaming in the back of a pick-up truck, as she is driven away from a chainsaw-wielding Leatherface. In the new movie, Leatherface will get some fresh victims as a young woman named Melody (Nell Hudson) brings her little sister (Elsie Fisher) on a business trip to Texas.

Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues, the writing team from Don’t Breathe 2, co-wrote the story, while Chris Thomas Devlin penned the screenplay. Alvarez and Sayagues also serve as producers. Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy of Exurbia Films, and Legendary Pictures, will also act as producers for the new Chainsaw instalment.

Netflix and Legendary haven’t released a date for the upcoming thriller movie, but with spooky season on the horizon, we expect that we can see the serial killer grace the streaming service later this year.

