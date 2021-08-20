Barbara Crampton says Texas Chainsaw Massacre holds a special place in her heart

Everyone has their favourite scary movies, even iconic stars in the horror genre like Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator). During our recent interview with the actor about her time making the feminist monster movie, Jakob’s Wife, Crampton revealed her all-time favourite horror movie – The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and why it still sticks with her today.

“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was one of the first horror movies that I saw in my early twenties that really affected me,” Crampton tells us. “I couldn’t sleep for three days, and it was so intense, it was such a ride of emotions that still sticks with me because it made such an impression on me. It felt like it was so real, like it was a home movie.”

Crampton also went on to explain her personal connection to the film, adding: “So yeah, that movie is probably one of my favourites, as far as the scare factor of it, how well it was done, and I came to know Gunnar Hansen later on, and he had become a friend of mine for many years before he passed on. So that movie holds a special place in my heart.”

Gunnar Hansen famously played Leatherface in Tobe Hopper’s 1974 horror movie. He, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 68, due to pancreatic cancer, on November 7, 2015. Still, his legacy lives on in the horror community, and through the memories of his personal friends in the genre, such as Crampton.

Crampton has been in high demand this year. Recently the actor starred in an episode of the TV series Creepshow, which was directed by John Harrison (Dune), and Joe Lynch (Mayhem). She also served as a producer and the leading actress in Jackob’s Wife, a horror movie that is currently available to watch via the horror-centric streaming service Shudder.

