Ahsoka vs Darth Maul - THAT outstanding sequence in The Clone Wars and how it was made

One of the standout moments of the the new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars was that Lightsaber battle between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul - it could be one of the highlight sequences of the whole saga and shows just how much care and attention has gone into the final instalments in the story of The Clone Wars.



The sequence itself was shot using motion capture - and saw Ray Park returning to to role of Maul to bring his signature style to the character as first seen in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.



Alongside Ray Park, Ahsoka's side of the fight was brought to life by Lauren Mary Kim who provided the perfect opponent from which to capture the essence of the fight. It's a stunning piece of work that made this moment one of the best lightsaber clashes we've seen.



You can watch the video on the filming of this sequence above - it's a nice insight into just how much effort and attention to detail has been afforded this series.

We need your help Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content. You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely. Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.