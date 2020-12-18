The Ripper: Limited Series-Review

Netflix’s latest in their ever-increasingly long stable of true crime documentaries, The Ripper explores the five-year period when the north of England was terrorised by the actions of someone who the press would end up dubbing The Yorkshire Ripper.



At four episodes, each running to around fifty minutes, the series never feels padded out, a potential problem that so many documentaries fall into nowadays in the hope of getting more viewers who will hit the ‘next episode’ option. The drawback in this day and age of ever-increasing need for ‘content’ is that a story that might work best in a ninety-minute fashion is extended to a near four running time with much padding out of certain elements of the story. Credit where credit is due here, The Ripper never falls into that trap, although it does fall into others at various points.



From some accounts, the original working title for the series had been Once Upon a Time in Yorkshire but has since been changed into the more sensationalist The Ripper. The series itself makes comparisons to Jack the Ripper’s reign of terror from the previous century, while it goes for a stylised title sequence with its title in a bold font similar to a horror film. Make no mistake, at only four episodes the series is easily binged if one wants to take a plunge into such dark territory in quick succession. Given the success of the true-crime genre in recent years (Sky have even launched an entire channel devoted to such material), there is a large audience for this type of material. That The Ripper has spent (at the time of writing) two days at the top of the Netflix Top Ten most-watched shows in the UK after its release, it’s hard to imagine the streaming giant turning away from the genre anytime soon.







As a piece of filmmaking, Ellena Wood and Jesse Vile hone in on many themes and ideas that aren’t specifically related to Sutcliffe himself, at least for the first three episodes. Given that his arrest and conviction came in 1981, that part of the stories is naturally saved for the final episode. The three episodes leading up to it are potent explorations of Yorkshire and Leeds in the early 70s and its economic hardships, a factor that led to women taking up sex work as a means to make ends meet and through which Sutcliffe discovered some of his victims, as well as exploring the misogyny rife within institutions such as the police and the media, not to mention the many flaws within the investigation itself.



When The Ripper puts its focus on these strands of the story, it works well. There is palpable anger radiating off the screen at the increasing incompetence of the police investigation that ends up lasting for five years, the dismissal of Sutcliffe’s victims because they were prostitutes, not to mention that the news outlets and papers opted to have men report on these stories when it was women being impacted. In fact, that gender imbalance is reflected throughout in the majority of the archive footage where we see a plethora of white men in positions of power investigating these crimes or reporting its developments on television.



It’s here and in the condemnation of how the majority of Sutcliffe’s victims were dismissed as ‘women of loose morals’ (language used disgracefully in an actual police report) where the documentary finds genuine fire and explores it to a powerful degree. The final stretch of the series where it pays tribute to his victims also lands powerfully, but in the end, it all comes down to an exploration of Sutcliffe that one felt the series was going to steer well clear of.



Given that Sutcliffe died last month due to Covid-19 and that the family members of victims interviewed here have expressed anger at the changing of the series' title to the more sensationalistic The Ripper, the by-product is that some of the good work that is done here (and there is good work here) is thrown aside in pursuit of trying to get to the material that will no doubt capture more salacious attentions.



There's a line that the series is walking and honestly it's hard to tell if it walks it well. The title itself is synonymous with horror and tabloid headlines, and it feels like the series wants to not be that but instead has decided to throw itself into that realm at the last minute. It's a shame. It's explorations of the economic downturn of Northern England during the mid-70s, and its snapshot of just how terrified many were at the time, is more powerful and interesting than in trying to get to the bottom of what is clearly violent misogyny.