The Mess You Leave Behind: Limited Series-Review

Don’t let the dreamy credit/title sequence for The Mess You Leave Behind fool you. With its beautiful theme song and depiction of its lead characters as if they exist in a watercolour painting, one could be forgiven for thinking that Netflix’s latest Spanish original is some sort of easy-going concoction. It isn’t.



The show was created by Carlos Montero, one half of the creative duo behind the streaming giant’s successful high school murder mystery Elite (one of the few shows that appear to be having a long run on Netflix having been renewed for a fourth and fifth season). The Mess You Leave Behind (Spanish title: El Desorden Que Dejas) might appear to be more of the same, but as with the amazing title sequence, appearances can be deceptive.



While this takes as its central setting another high school, the focus centres more on two of the teachers and the town of Galicia that the school is situated in. Certainly, there are teen characters amongst the main cast, most prominently Iago (Elite’s Aron Piper), but this is an even darker and nastier beast at times, which is really saying something given that Elite must surely be set in the most dangerous high school in Spain.



The series will also make you feel terrible for any misbehaviour you and your class took part in on days you had a substitute teacher. Hopefully, nobody indulged in any of the sordid blackmail attempts depicted here.



The first episode pulls the rug from under the audience with a reveal that the episode has been taking place over two separate timelines. It’s perhaps the only time that the series does something somewhat predictable. Newly arrived Raquel (Inma Cuesta) finds herself embroiled in a mystery involving the death of the teacher she has replaced in the rural town of Galicia, Viruca (Barbara Lennie). Everyone, including the police, appear to believe that she committed suicide, but this is a mystery drama set in a small town where everybody knows everyone and secrets are never far away.



With HBO’s The Undoing having recently come to a conclusion, The Mess You Leave Behind fills the void nicely for anyone craving another murder mystery that manages to straddle the line between being simultaneously classy and trashy and being compulsively watchable as it does so. The plot twists and turns throughout, with the timeline reveal of the first episode being the first of many moments and reveals that lead the audience down a rabbit hole of an ever-developing mystery that ends up going into places that you may not expect.







Certainly, there is an ‘everyone is a suspect’ vibe to proceedings, but what makes this soar are the performances of Cuesta and Lennie. Raquel finds herself constantly in the shadow of the woman she is there to replace, while her attempts at solving what happened to Viruca drives her further and further into the realm of paranoia where everyone around her appears to have a secret or something to hide, the stench of possible involvement hovering over them.



At the same time, the series frequently crisscrosses across both the past and present that plays out the build-up to Vircua’s murder and with it a similarly brilliant central performance from Lennie. A markedly different character to Raquel, Viruca's fearlessness at trying to obtain money in order to clear her and her husband’s debts lead her into the darker underbelly of the town she lives in.



Like David Lynch and Mark Frost’s seminal Twin Peaks, the discovery of a body on the riverbed is the catalyst for so much of the drama. That discovery leads into an increasingly intense drama that reveals the dark underbelly of the town where power and money collide and secrets of a sordid nature are buried at every turn just waiting to be discovered. These revelations carry the drama to a terrifically suspenseful conclusion.



Best of all, it never flags for one second. Each episode of its eight-hour duration contains a pivotal revelation that carries the plot forward in an increasingly entertaining manner, and those cliff-hangers pretty much guarantee that you’ll binge it right through to the disturbing revelations at the heart of its conclusion.



Better yet, the writing places as much focus on character as well as on plot and exposition. The writing is frequently engaging, but it's Cuesta and Lennie that are the real stars here. This isn't just an entertainingly crafted mystery. It's a potent exploration of two women who find themselves within each other's shadows, separated by the death of one but into whose orbit they find themselves, including having unknowingly met each other prior to Vircua's death.



There are many similarities here to Elite for sure, but this is an even more intense beast with a less sprawling focus. While it has a great supporting cast, its focus is squarely on its two central characters, one of whom is literally a mystery waiting to be solved by the other. The further Raquel finds herself in Vircua's shoes, at one point literally wearing her clothes, you'll not be able to look away. The tension mounts magnificently and as the series races to its conclusion, the story becomes ever more soaked in suspense, and you'll be unable to look away as the twists continue to be unleashed, eventually leading to its darkest revelation of all.