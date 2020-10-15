The Haunting of Bly Manor Review

After the critical success of Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House, a sequel was inevitable. Flanagan’s return to Netflix with The Haunting of Bly Manor, a nine-episode series loosely based on Henry James’ 1898 ghost story The Turn of the Screw (most recently adapted in the 2020 horror movie The Turning), is the second part in a newly created anthology series. This direction allows each instalment to bring something new and refreshing to the table, letting the writers concentrate on story rather than edgy cliff-hangers. The only jarring aspect here being the use of the The Haunting of Hill House cast; it took me a few episodes to realise there’s no connection.



It's unfair perhaps, to compare The Haunting of Bly Manor with The Haunting of Hill House. It goes without saying that it will be, so let’s just get it out of the way. The Haunting of Hill House was far scarier, had better overall flow and fitted into the horror genre far easier. This isn’t to say that The Haunting of Bly Manor is bad, just different; better fitted to a ghost romance story than a show bursting in cliché and horror tropes. The Haunting of Bly Manor focuses more on character study and building long form tension, than lots of well places jump scares and creepy imagery which, while still present, are nowhere near as prevalent.







The story begins with Dani (Victoria Pedretti), a struggling young American living in England, who takes a job in the countryside as an au pair to two young troubled children who have had to deal with the death of their parents and their previous carer in quick succession. Dani’s presence on screen was, at least for me, a little irritating. Her constant state of either surprise or anxiety left her character feeling void of other emotions. Although, thanks to the terrific casting elsewhere, even those unlikable traits have redeemable moments that leave you loving the character.



The story is both the series’ Achilles heel and stand out triumph. Told in a true Lost-flashback fashion that develops individuals and intertwines characters, each episode was full to the max with thought provoking, interesting and jaw-dropping back-stories. The lack of a centralised event however left me wondering what the point of it all was; the idea that everybody has personal demons is exciting, sure, but the narrative was unaffected by so much. For example, the eyeless ghost and Henry’s grinning alter ego often felt like nothing more than inspired filler.



It’s unfair to criticize The Haunting of Bly Manor's story too much, because it’s so well written but there was always an abundance of content take in. To name a few plots: a husband's betrayal, Henry’s refusal to visit the Manor, the au pair’s fear of mirrors and being terrorised by a faceless ghost, Miles’ bizarre behaviour, time travel and the cook's mum. But a great deal of concentration was required to simply decipher if you’re watching the past, present or that of a dream-world memory, that it often felt exhausting, which is not then helped with so many mysteries being left unresolved.







Although at times, the slow pace was frustrating, the pay-off was always worth it. The acting throughout however is undeniably powerful, especially from the children, Flora and Miles (the actress who portrays Flora also voices children’s favourite Peppa Pig…parents won’t look at that pig the same again!) who portray the role of confused, troubled and scared kids beautifully. The standout performance however, has to go to T’Nia Miller, who plays the housekeeper Mrs Grose; her standalone episode was the highlight of the entire run. Excellent cast chemistry aided in the flow and connective tissue that binds characters, especially between Miller and Kohil, who plays the cook Owen. Their banter helped turn the show's darker moments into more emotional gut-punches.



Overall, The Haunting of Bly Manor wasn’t necessarily the follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House everyone was expecting, partly due to Flanagan only taking the helm on the opening episode. It is also far more than just another horror show. Nevertheless, the steady pace of story keeps your eagerness to continue watching alive, and its lack of stereotypical horror-isms are made up for by the natural revelations of everyone’s story, which was so well thought out and executed, proving that secrets can be just as interesting as scares. The differences set it apart from most in the genre, and while it may not be the best, it’s certainly worth the nine-hour investment.