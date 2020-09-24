Sword Art Online: Alicization- War of Underworld

After two years, the final season of Sword Art Online: Alicization, dubbed War of Underworld, has come to an end, completing the longest story arc of Sword Art Online to date.



And what a story it was! Bringing such a lengthy saga to a close was never going to be an easy feat, but War of Underworld managed to pull it off with style. The one weakness this season had was that the "battle" portion of the season dragged on way too long and the story did suffer from Kirito's prolonged absence. However, once Kirito was reintroduced to the story, it was everything a longtime viewer of the anime could want. Everything that's happened up until now was tied together and it felt like Kirito finally received some long overdue resolution given all the trauma he's been through.







That is, in fact, the biggest strength of this final season, the revisiting of all the trauma that's happened to Kirito since season one (back in 2012) and how he's been bottling up the pain deep inside. It was nice (if slightly horrifying) to revisit a number of the nastier incidents in Kirito's past, including a few that I'd forgotten about. It really speaks to Kirito's mental strength that he's made it as far as he has without cracking. It was also refreshing to see the show affirm that it IS okay to grieve for those we've lost, but that it shouldn't stop us from moving on with our lives.



Speaking of resolution the ultimate fates of Vassago and Gabriel were so fitting, it was well worth the multi-year wait to find out what happens to those two. Although I'm still not sure how I feel about the plot arc of Gabriel "devouring souls", I found his end particularly fitting giving everything he'd done during his life.







One other detail that frustrates me about the ending of War of Underworld is the lack of detail about what's happened to the Underworld since Kirito and Asuna left. The one scene we do get makes it clear that a lot has changed, but I really wanted to see more, to see just how much the civilization had grown and adapted now that Administrator is no longer around to stifle any development. This could be an example of "leave the audience wanting more" but in this case I really feel that we could've been given more in regards to seeing the Underworld one last time.



Even though the final scene promises that "Kirito will return", truthfully the last few episodes felt like a series finale. Plot threads left hanging for years were finally resolved, and for the first time it doesn't feel like there's anything more for Kirito and Asuna to do that they haven't already. Kirito's dream of merging the virtual and real worlds is closer than ever to reality and his future with Asuna is secure. It's honestly not clear where the story could go from here (though it should be noted one final story arc is teased at the end of the last episode). If this were revealed to be the ultimate end of Sword Art Online, I would be satisfied with it.



War of Underworld served as a terrific conclusion to the epic saga that was Sword Art Online: Alicization. This was the best story arc of the series by a mile, and it leaves me beyond excited to see how the story will ultimately finish with the "Inter-Intelligence War" promised in the end credits.