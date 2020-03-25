Michael Biehn joining the cast of The Mandalorian for Season Two

The Mandalorian's second season has already been shot and is now in post-production but that doesn't stop new casting details from emerging. The Hollywood reporter have posted that star of The Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn will play another bounty hunter in the show. The first season of the show introduced a number of big name actors for roles that were surprisingly brief so we're unsure just how big a part Biehn will play. He's best known for his role of Kyle Reese in the original The Terminator , but he was also in key roles in a number of other James Cameron films including Aliens and The Abyss . His last major role was in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez Grindhouse. The Mandalorian is currently showing its first season on Disney+ in the UK. The second season is set to debut later this autumn.

