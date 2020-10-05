Emily in Paris: Season One Review

On paper, Emily in Paris sounds like a real winner. It's created by Darren Star, it has Lilly Collins in the title role and it features a brilliantly jaunty James Newton Howard theme. Being a Netflix series, it has the budget to actually go to Paris and film there as opposed to having to make do with some studio backlot in Hollywood dotted with a few extras wearing berets and carrying baguettes while having a cigarette.



Except, when it comes to that last part, it feels as if they've pretty much taken that approach and placed in the actual Paris with legitimate French performers. The first thing to note is that it all looks gorgeous; the Parisian locations, the costumes, the photography and direction, this looks like a fairly big-budget show. Better yet, it has a sense of location, a key factor in all of Star's work. New York has frequently been the playground for his characters, most famously in Sex and the City and his later and more underrated series Younger, which has never been given enough exposure in UK television despite being something of a quiet success story in the US and having great lead performances from Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar and Hillary Duff.



One of the traps that his series can sometimes threaten to fall into but just stay the right side of is perhaps the 'consumerist porn' angle. When Star left Sex and the City to be replaced by Michael Patrick King, the series felt like it took more delight in the fashions and footwear of its lead characters as opposed to the more insightful nature of sex and relationships that made the seasons when Star was in charge of the show more interesting and edgier. Except, at times Emily in Paris feels like it falls into that trap a lot, and worse yet, does so while revelling in an abundance of French stereotypes, all the while extolling the virtues of the brilliance of its American lead character who pretty much teaches all the French characters how to do social media by becoming, of all things, a Social Media Influencer.



There are moments when resistance is futile; Paris has always had a habit of photographing well and this is no exception. Many of the episodes touch upon themes such as sexism with a delicate touch without actually making light of the subject. However, even if the aesthetic is wonderful and Collins is genuinely adorable in the lead (this is a series that takes great joy in how cute she looks when wearing adorable hats) there are moments when the series threatens to be somewhat tone-deaf.







Within the first episode, Emily arrives in Paris not having learned the language, and is shocked that nobody understands English, is amazed that everyone is rude to her. Although in fairness, if an interloper like her arrived to tell you how to run your social media without learning your language you too might be a tad miffed. The episode basically extolls the virtues of how wonderful social media is and how America invented it all.



Given that this is arriving a few weeks after the wonderful documentary The Social Dilemma, with its stark warnings over the effects that social media has, on the same streaming platform no less, there is a real wishy-washy sense of naivety to its positive portrayals of social media. When the series begins, Emily has 'only' has a few hundred followers on her Instagram-like app, which soon climbs when everyone falls in love with her in her Parisian adventure because it appears she is so damn perfect.



The series falls into so many traps when it comes to the privilege of this character; halfway through, when it turns out her hunky chef neighbour is in a relationship with one of her newfound friends in the city, you might actually start to take a dislike to her for possibly derailing a relationship one of the more sympathetic characters of the show is involved in.



Even more cliches follow her at her place of work as the series follows the template of The Devil Wears Prada by giving Emily a fierce boss (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) who takes somewhat of a dislike to our heroine and who she has to win over through the course of the season. Except, it's nowhere near as good as when Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway did it. Leroy-Beaulieu's character feels like she exists so Emily can extoll the virtues of social media to and also to educate on the #MeToo movement.



There are clearly good intentions here, and the series does offer an escape from the real world that is most welcome as the news headlines become darker and more despairing of late. There's a frothy feeling to it that is at times sometimes irresistible, but then cliché and stereotypical depictions of it supporting cast will raise its head again and you'll be left wincing as opposed to enjoying it all.