Would you like to hear a ghost story? Netflix releases the first trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netlfix has released the first trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan's chilling follow-up to 2018's The Haunting of Hill House. Based on Henry James' horror novella The Turn of the Screw, this latest horror anthology series will debut on the streaming site on the 9th October.



The Haunting of Bly Manor brings back Victoria Pedretti in the lead role of the governess Dani Clayton, hired to care for two young children seemingly possessed by ghosts. Also returning are Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Catherine Parker, along with newcomers T’Nia Miller, Amelia Eve and Rahul Kohli and child actors Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.