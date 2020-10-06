Worked your way through every episode of The Simpsons on Disney+? Good news. Season 31 will be available from the 6th November

Disney+ is adding season 31 of The Simpsons to its roster on November 6th in the UK and Ireland. The 22-episode season features plenty of great guest stars, including Billy Porter, John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Joey King, Lilly Singh, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen, and Jim Parsons, with musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.



Some of the highlights include Bart the Bad Guy (31.14) starring Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Avengers: Endgame Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo, and Maria Hill Actor Cobie Smulders. After first debuting in the short film Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny, Baby Hudson makes his Simpsons return in The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby (31.18). The season also includes the 30th episode in the legendary Treehouse of Horror anthology as well as the series’ first Thanksgiving of Horror (31.08).



The latest season joins more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons, The Simpsons Movie, and short films Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare and Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny” already streaming on the service.



Check out a breakdown of all 22 episodes below for your planned viewing pleasure...



The Winter of Our Monetized Content (31.01)



Homer and Bart becomes viral sensations. Meanwhile Lisa is sent to detention and is forced to make license plates.



Go Big or Go Homer (31.02)



Homer befriends a younger man who idolizes him. They make a dangerous entry into to pizza business.



The Fat Blue Line (31.03)



Fat Tony is framed and Wiggum must exonerate him. Homer uses his butt as a pickpocketing decoy.



Treehouse of Horror XXX (31.04)



This 666th episode of the Simpsons parodies the Omen and Stranger Things, not to mention a little Crazy Rich Aliens.



Gorillas On the Mast (31.05)



Homer buys a boat and is dismayed to learn the cost of operation. Lisa frees a whale so Bart frees a gorilla.



Marge the Lumberjill (31.06)



Marge feels get life is boring, so she takes up timbersports and novels to Oregon, birthplace of Matt Groening.



Livin’ la Pura Vida (31.07)



Homer and Marge go in a vacation with other families that goes awry. They are shocked to find who’s really behind it.



Thanksgiving of Horror (31.08)



The bloody first Thanksgiving, a black mirror of thanksgiving preparations and the horrifying last Thanksgiving.



Todd, Todd, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me? (31.09)



Todd loses his faith in God; Homer and Ned share a near-death experience.



Bobby, It’s Cold Outside (31.10)



Sideshow Bob returns, and Christmas is threatened. Bart tries to make sense of it all.



Hail to the Teeth (31.11)



Marge’s old suitor Artie Ziff returns, and he’s engaged. Meanwhile a man tells Lisa she’d be more popular if she smiled more and against her wishes she does.



The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson (31.12)



The sea captain finds a treasure he’s been searching for all his life but it’s taken from him. The town uses it to fund STEM classrooms.



Frinkoin (31.13)



Professor Frink develops a crypto currency that makes him rich. Then he wonders if his new friends are true friends.



Bart the Bad Guy (31.14)



Bart learns the ending of an upcoming blockbuster, and it gives him power over the town. Powerful superheroes decide to take a hand.



Screenless (31.15)



The family goes without electronic devices. Then one member surprisingly cracks and they head to rehab.



Better off Ned (31.16)



After a prank, Ned mentors Bart and his life greatly improves. A jealous Homer becomes a mentor to Nelson.



Highway to Well (31.17)



Marge gets a job at a marijuana dispensary. Homer begins selling pot out of Moe’s back room.



The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby (31.18)



Cletus becomes a helium tycoon. Maggie reunited with baby Hudson from Playdate with Destiny.



Warrin’ Priests ( 31.19)



Pete Holmes guest stars as a charismatic new preacher. Lovejoy investigates his mysterious past.



Warrin’ Priests Part Two (31.20)



Reverend Lovejoy confronts a popular new pastor from his dark past. Lisa is shattered.



The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds (31.21)



Lisa makes a new friend who loves horses, but she becomes part of a circle of snooty young rich girls.



The Way of the Dog (31.22)



After the Simpsons’ dog bites Marge the family explores the tragic past of Santa’s Little Helper.