Warrior Nun renewed for a second season by Netflix

Ava Silva and her sisters in arms will keep up the fight against the forces of darkness; Netflix has renewed Warrior Nun for a second season just a month and a half after its first season made its debut on the streaming site.



Warrior Nun, which is loosely based on the Canadian manga-style comic Warrior Nun Areala, stars Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea Kristina Tonteri-Yound and Olivia Declan. Simon Barry will continue as showrunner.



You can check out our review of season one here.