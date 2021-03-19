Want more Game of Thrones spin-offs? How about another three?

One Game of Thrones spin-off may be dead in the water, and another two - House of the Dragon and Tales of Dunk and Egg - are underway, but that hasn't stopped HBO developing a further three spin-offs too.



Variety reports that one spinoff, titled 9 Voyages or Sea Snake, is being developed by Bruno Heller, while the other two, Flea Bottom and 10,000 Ships have no writers yet attached.



Heller's series would focus on Lord Corlys Velaryon — known as the “Sea Snake” and head of House Velaryon, husband to Rhaenys Targaryen — on the Sea Snake vessel. The most well-known nautical adventurer in all of Westeros, Lord Corlys — built a house even wealthier than the Lannisters and claims the largest navy in the world.



Flea Bottom would take place in the poorest district of King’s Landing, while 10,000 Ships centres on Princess Nymeria, who journeyed with the Rhoynar to Dorne and married Lord Mors Martell.



Steve Toussaint has been cast as Velaryon in House of the Dragon, suggesting that 9 Voyages lead directly off the other series.



Are you excited to see the world of Game of Thrones expand?