WandaVision sets a January airdate on Disney+

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off this January with WandaVision, the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+. The superhero drama, starring Elizabeth Olson as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, will stream on the 15th January 2021.



While it was rumoured to debut by the end of the year, there has been no official confirmation from Disney. WandaVision was originally scheduled to follow The Falcon and the Winter Solider in Spring 2021. It was bumped up the Phase 4 schedule after Covid-19 impacted the cinema release schedule and film and TV production.



Also joining Olsen and Bettany from the MCU is Kat Dennings' D'Arcy Lewis from the first two Thor movies and Randall Park's Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant Man and The Wasp. New additions are Kathryn Hahn as a 'noisy neighbour' and Teyonah Parris as a grown-up Monica Rambeau (last seen as a child in Captain Marvel. Jac Schaeffer serves as showrunner.



According to Disney, WandaVision promises “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”



Disney have also released new images from the series below...















Check out the recent trailer here.

