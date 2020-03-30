Trying is launching on Apple TV+ in May - watch the trailer
Apple's first UK comedy series, Trying, is set for launch on Apple TV+ on 1st May and we now have the first trailer above.
Written by Andy Wolton and directed by Jim O Hanlon (“Catastrophe,” “The Punisher,” ”A Touch Of Cloth”), Trying follows the story of a couple who desperately want children but can't.
All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can’t start a family? After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?
Trying also features Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond and Oliver Chris.