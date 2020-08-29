The X Files is getting an animated comedy spin-off

Are you ready for an animated comedy spinoff of The X Files? No? Well you're getting it anyway. Deadline has reported that Fox is developing The X Files: Albuquerque from writers Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko.



The spin-off will focus on an office full of misfit agents who investigate the X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with. The X Files creator Chris Carter and Gabe Rotter on board to executive produce, through David Duchovny (Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Scully) will not be involved.



The X Files returned for two new shorter seasons in 2016 and 2019. They are likely to be the last outings for Mulder and Scully.



