The West Wing is returning for HBO Max special to encourage people to vote in the 2020 election

It's been fourteen years since Aaron Sorkin's The West Wing ended and now the cast are reuniting for a one-off special on HBO Max to encourage people to vote in the upcoming US election, Variety has reported.



A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will debut on the streamer this autumn, featuring a theatrical staging of the Hartsfield’s Landing from season three and will raise awareness for When We All Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organisation co-chaired by Michelle Obama. It will be shot at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles in early October.



Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles. It will also feature guest appearances, including a special message from the Obamas. Series creator Aaron Sorkin will write original material for the event, his first script for The West Wing since his departure at the end of season four. He will also executive produce along with Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson. Schlamme, who directed over a dozen episodes of and executive produced the original series, will direct the special.



In a statement, Sorkin said:



“Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting ‘The West Wing’ cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election.”

“With ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,’ we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time.



“Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max added: