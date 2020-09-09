The Walking Dead to end with season eleven; spin-off to follow Darryl and Carol

It's the end of the line for the current incarnation of AMC's The Walking Dead. With season ten about to start its final run of six episodes from next month, the recently confirmed eleventh season has been announced as the show's last, Variety has revealed.



Originally scheduled to start this year - and delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, season eleven will run will 24 episodes across two years and consist of 24 episodes, beginning in late 2021.



However, this won't be the last we see of Norman Reedus Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier, with Variety reporting that the two characters will then head into their own spin-off series. They have been fan favourite since their debut back in the first season of The Walking Dead. The spin-off is being created by current The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and former showrunner Scott Gimple, with Kang acting as showrunner once more. Gimple is also developing an episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, that will feature one-off episodes built around new and existing characters within the The Walking Dead universe.



On the Darryl and Carol spin-off, Angela Kang said:



“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years. The Walking Dead’ flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

These two spin-offs will join othershows, which starts its sixth season in the US next month and, focusing on the first generation to come of age during the zombie apocalypse.will continue with season 10 next month in AMC in the US and Fox in the UK.