The Walking Dead adds six episodes to season 10 'finale' - season 11 delayed

The Walking Dead - like many TV shows and in production - was hit by the shut down resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in the two-part season 10 finale being delayed. However, production is back underway and fans will be getting more than just the original two episodes.



At the online Comic-Con@Home, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that six new episodes will be added to season 10, with those final two episodes to follow as the season finale after - all in 2021. However, while those eight episodes will cap off season 10, season 11 will be delayed further, with the writers room currently breaking that season remotely.



While there will be no new The Walking Dead in October, spin-off series Fear The Walking Dead will debut on in the US on the 11th October.



The Walking Dead airs on Fox in the UK, while Fear The Walking Dead airs on AMC Global first, with Amazon Prime streaming following after.