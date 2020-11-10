The Umbrella Academy renewed for a third season by Netflix

The Hargreaves siblings will be back. Variety has confirmed that Netflix has officially renewed The Umbrella Academy for a third season.



The second season of the superhero show, based on the Dark Horse comics of the same name, saw the heroes avert the apocalypse in 1960s Dallas. The third season will once again consist of 10 episodes.



Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will all return, with Steve Blackman once again acting as showrunner and executive producer.



Check out our review of season two here.