The Ten Doctors unite for BBC The Big Night In charity show

All ten living Doctor Who actors will unite for a BBC charity special The Big Night In tonight. Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Jo Martin, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith and David Tennant have all recorded thank yous to real doctors and other NHS staff for the event tonight, which sees Children in Need and Comic Relief join forces for the first time. It will be broadcast just before the weekly Clap For Carers at 8pm. The Big Night In , which kicks off at 7pm, will also see Dawn French revive The Vicar of Dibley for a one-off special and Peter Kay unveil a new video for (Is This The Way To) Amarillo. Catherine Tate will also resurrect her famed comic schoolgirl character Lauren. The three-hour show will aim to raise millions of pounds for vulnerable people around the UK who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The government has pledged to match all public donations, with a minimum of £20 million. The Big Night In will be hosted by Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Sir Lenny Henry, Paddy McGuinness and Davina McCall.

