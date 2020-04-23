The Snowpiercer TV adaptation has a trailer and is arriving (in the US) in May

Bong Joon Ho’s adaptation of the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige, was one of the cinematic highlights of the last few years and the news that a TV version of the story is now set to arrive in May was similarly exciting. Now we have a trailer alongside the confirmed 17th May launch on TNT in the US. Netflix apparently have the UK rights but we're not aware of their plans for streaming in relation to the US broadcast dates. The TV series is a reboot of the film's continuity and follows the story of the remnants of humanity in a post-apocalyptic frozen Earth of the future. Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world becomes a frozen wasteland and follows the remnants of humanity who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. The show questions class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival. The series features Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly heading up a cast that also includes Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, Sasha Frolova, Alison Wright, Benjamin Haigh, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Susan Park, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, Sam Otto, Iddo Goldberg, and Jaylin Fletcher. Snowpiercer has already secured a second season.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.