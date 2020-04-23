The Snowpiercer TV adaptation has a trailer and is arriving (in the US) in May
Bong Joon Ho’s adaptation of the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige, was one of the cinematic highlights of the last few years and the news that a TV version of the story is now set to arrive in May was similarly exciting. Now we have a trailer alongside the confirmed 17th May launch on TNT in the US.
Netflix apparently have the UK rights but we're not aware of their plans for streaming in relation to the US broadcast dates.
The TV series is a reboot of the film's continuity and follows the story of the remnants of humanity in a post-apocalyptic frozen Earth of the future. Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world becomes a frozen wasteland and follows the remnants of humanity who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. The show questions class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival.
The series features Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly heading up a cast that also includes Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, Sasha Frolova, Alison Wright, Benjamin Haigh, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Susan Park, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, Sam Otto, Iddo Goldberg, and Jaylin Fletcher.
Snowpiercer has already secured a second season.
Snowpiercer (2013)
Dir: Bong Joon Ho | Cast: Chris Evans, Ed Harris, John Hurt, Kang-ho Song | Writers: Benjamin Legrand (based on Le Transperceneige by), Bong Joon Ho (screen story), Bong Joon Ho (screenplay), Jacques Lob (based on Le Transperceneige by), Jean-Marc Rochette (based on Le Transperceneige by), Kelly Masterson (screenplay)
Snowpiercer (2020-)
Dir: Christophe Schrewe, Clare Kilner, David Frazee, Everardo Gout, Frederick E.O. Toye, Graeme Manson, Helen Shaver, James Hawes, Leslie Hope, Rebecca Rodriguez, Sam Miller, Scott Derrickson | Cast: Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Benjamin Haigh, Daveed Diggs, Iddo Goldberg, Jennifer Connelly, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Mickey Sumner, Roberto Urbina, Sam Otto, Sasha Frolova, Sheila Vand, Susan Park | Writer: Graeme Manson