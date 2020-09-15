The Mandalorian returns in the first trailer for season two

Disney have released the first trailer for the much anticipated season two of The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars TV series starring Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter.



With some familiar Star Wars locations, old faces, a tease of a conflict with the ancient Jedi, and the search for Baby Yoda's people, it seems season two of The Mandalorian is going to be much bigger than the first.



The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on the 30th October.