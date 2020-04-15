Disney+ to launch a new making of documentary series on The Mandalorian to mark 'Star Wars Day'

Disney+ have announced that they are to debut a new 8-part documentary series, ' Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian' on 4th May to celebrate 'Star Wars Day' The documentary will dive into the making of the series and each 'chapter' will explore a different aspect of the first live-action Star Wars television series through interviews, never before seen footage and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. “’Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.” Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian will premiere three days after The Mandalorian wraps its first season in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland. New episodes will stream every Friday on Disney+.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.