The Mandalorian - it sounds like UK viewers might have to watch the series weekly

Disney+ is launching next month and bringing with it The Mandalorian which completed its first series run in the US in December last year. We were assuming that the entire series would be available in a bingeable format for UK viewers when the streaming platform finally makes it to our shores - however it appears that may well not be the case.

In a post over on the new UK Disney+ Twitter account Disney stated that "The Mandalorian episodes will start to roll out from March 24th" - that certainly sounds like they'll be following a release plan that doesn't see the who series debuting at once.



While this makes sense on first broadcast, The Mandalorian was one of the highest pirated shows last year due to the lack of legal means of watching it in most countries and by putting up further barriers to fans who have already been waiting months to find out just what all the fuss over Baby Yoda is about definitely doesn't really feel fair.

We've reached out to Disney+ for further comment and will update this article if we get a statement.


