The Mandalorian confirmed for season three on Disney+
As the first major live-action Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian nears the end of its debut run on Disney+ in the UK, pre-production has already geared up on its third season, Variety has confirmed.
Showrunner Jon Faverau has reportedly been working on the third season for a while. Production on the second, due to stream worldwide on Disney+ later this year, completed in early March, just before the global lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus. Rosario Dawson will guest star as popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels character Ahsoka Tano, though this has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney.
