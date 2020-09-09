The Great British Bake Off to return on September 22nd

Are you ready to return to the Bake Off tent? Well good, news. The Great British Bake-Off is returning to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 22 at 8pm. This time, Matt Lucas will join the show, co-presenting with Noel Fielding, following the departure of Sandi Toksvig.



The eleventh series will follow the same format as its predecessors despite the social distancing procedures employed by Love Productions during filming. The entire cast and crew were kept in quarantine bubbles, with filming taking place in a compressed matter, with contestants spending two days filming and two days off.



Join us for our weekly reviews of The Great British Bake Off when the show returns.