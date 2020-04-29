The Danish political TV drama Borgen is set for a new series on Netflix

Netflix are to develop a brand new series of Danish drama, Borgen . The show was a surprise hit when it broadcast in the UK on BBC4 back in 2012 and 2013 and follows the complex deal-making involved in Danish bloc politics. The new series will reunite Sidse Babett Knudsen and Hjort Sørensen who both featured in the original series. It will pick up the story a number of years after the events of the last series and will see Sidse Babett Knudsen's Birgitte Nyborg no longer in the role of Prime Minister but instead foreign minister after a period in opposition. The series will reportedly be more internationally focused than the previous instalments. We are waiting for more information from Netflix on expected broadcast dates.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.