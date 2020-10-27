The CW reveals Javicia Leslie's costume for Batwoman season two

Superhero show Batwoman faced controversy at the end of its first season, with series star Ruby Rose quitting. In her place is new character Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie. As an entirely new character, she is also going to have a slightly different look and now The CW has released the first promo images of Leslie's Batwoman.







“As [Ryan] is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic and passionate nature was imperative,” while “Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

“The wig was something we never perfected in Season 1, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”