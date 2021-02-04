The CW announces a host of season renewals, including The Flash, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow

While production is still ramping up on many of its scripted shows, it hasn’t stopped The CW network from announcing a host of season renewals.



The DC suphero content is still going strong with a season eight renewal for The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow for season seven and Batwoman for season three. New series Superman and Lois, which is debuting in the US later this month has gained an extra two episodes for season one, bringing it up to 15.



The network's other big new show Walker (a remake of Walker Texas Ranger) has gained five more episodes and a season two renewal after its first episode became The CW's most watched debut in five years.



Also renewed are American (season four), Charmed (season four), Dynasty (season five) In The Dark (season four), Legacies (season four), Nancy Drew (season three), Riverdale (Season six) and Roswell, New Mexico (season four).



Chairman and CEO of The CW Mark Pedowitz made the following statement:



“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season.



As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, ‘Walker’ and ‘Superman & Lois,’ that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of ‘Walker,’ which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”