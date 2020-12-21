The Book of Boba Fett confirmed as stand alone Star Wars series separate to The Mandalorian season three

Warning of mild spoilers from the finale of The Mandalorian season two



Among the many surprises in the season two finale of The Mandalorian was the post-credits scene that saw Boba Fett make his return to Jabba's palace, with Fennec Shand. As Fett violently ousted Bib Fortuna and he reclaimed the throne, the announcement THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. COMING DECEMBER 2021 took everyone by surprise, particularly as it wasn't part of Disney's Investor Day Star Wars announcements.



The question was whether this was part of The Mandalorian season three or its own series was answered by Jon Favreau on Good Morning America. The Book of Boba Fett, which has already begun filming, was held back from the Investor Day announcements so as not to spoil the surprise.



It's not clear whether The Mandalorian, which is rumoured to stream on Disney+ in Christmas 2021, will run parallel with The Book of Boba Fett. All we know so far is this latest spin-off will star Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as bounty hunter Boba Fett and assassin Fennec Shand respectively. Favreau will serve as executive producer alongside DDave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez.



The Book of Boba Fett is the fourth Star Wars live action TV series set in the timeline five years beyond Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. It joins The Mandalorian and newly announced Ashoka and Rangers of the New Republic spin-offs.