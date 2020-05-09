Temuera Morrison returning to the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season two
Temuera Morrison made his Star Wars debut in 2002's Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, playing Boba Fett's father Jango and the proginator of the Clone army (which led to his return as Commander Cody in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith). But now he's heading back to the live action Star Wars universe a third time, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed, with an appearance on season two of The Mandalorian.
Even more intriguingly, the site claims Morrison will playing a rather iconic character - Boba Fett himself. The role will apparently be quite small on season two, but will mark the first on-screen confirmation that Fett survived the Sarlacc Pit in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.
The Mandalorian is expected to return to Disney+ in October. Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez were both recently confirmed as directors on the second season.
Season one finished on Disney+ in the UK last week. Check out our review of the season one finale Redemption here.