Tatiana Maslany cast as She Hulk in Disney+ TV series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its She Hulk. Deadline has reported that Tatiana Maslany has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming TV series on Disney+.



She Hulk rumoured to be a pivotal character in the MCU, with the Disney+ series set to be her debut. There have been plenty of rumours over who will take the role, and Maslany is a terrific choice. If you haven’t watched her many astounding performances in Orphan Black, head to Netflix now catch all five seasons.



She Hulk, AKA Jennifer Walters, is the cousin of Hulk himself Bruce Banner. She's the latest big female superhero to headline the MCU after Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.