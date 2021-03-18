Syfy renews Resident Alien for a second season

Harry's mission to wipe out humanity - and watch Law & Order - is not over yet. Syfy has renewed Resident Alien for a 10-episode second season. The show is based on a Dark Horse comic series of the same name and and stars Alan Tudyk as an Alien who has crashed to Earth and taken over the body of Doctor Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. While he searches for parts of his missing craft, he also attempts to fit in with the local human populace. The show also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler.



The announcement was made by Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. In a statement, she said:



“With ‘Resident Alien,’ everything just came together in perfect harmony – a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great. The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”